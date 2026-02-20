Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Labrador SCM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing multi-vendor software supply chains will get the most from Labrador SCM because it's built around SBOM exchange, not just generation; you can actually send and receive SBOMs between trading partners and audit that history, which matters when compliance depends on knowing what your suppliers sent you. The tool covers both GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility through hash-encrypted SBOM verification and VEX generation, eliminating the friction of email-based component tracking. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability remediation workflows or if you need tight integration with your existing SCA tool beyond Labrador's own scanner; it's strong on supply chain transparency but assumes you have scanning and triage handled elsewhere.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Labrador SCM for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Labrador SCM: SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Labrador SCM differentiates with SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Labrador SCM is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Labrador SCM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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