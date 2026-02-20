aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

Labrador SCM: SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.