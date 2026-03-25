Mend SCA

Development teams managing large open source footprints should start with Mend SCA for its reachability analysis, which actually eliminates false positives by confirming whether vulnerable code paths are exploitable in your specific application. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment across continuous repository monitoring, and its SBOM generation integrates cleanly into existing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary driver; Mend handles it competently but doesn't differentiate there the way it does on vulnerability prioritization.