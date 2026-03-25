Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Labrador SCM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing multi-vendor software supply chains will get the most from Labrador SCM because it's built around SBOM exchange, not just generation; you can actually send and receive SBOMs between trading partners and audit that history, which matters when compliance depends on knowing what your suppliers sent you. The tool covers both GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility through hash-encrypted SBOM verification and VEX generation, eliminating the friction of email-based component tracking. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability remediation workflows or if you need tight integration with your existing SCA tool beyond Labrador's own scanner; it's strong on supply chain transparency but assumes you have scanning and triage handled elsewhere.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Labrador SCM for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Labrador SCM: SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Labrador SCM differentiates with SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Labrador SCM is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA integrates with AWS Marketplace. Labrador SCM integrates with Labrador SCA. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Labrador SCA and Labrador SCM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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