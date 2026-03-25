Labrador SCM

Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing multi-vendor software supply chains will get the most from Labrador SCM because it's built around SBOM exchange, not just generation; you can actually send and receive SBOMs between trading partners and audit that history, which matters when compliance depends on knowing what your suppliers sent you. The tool covers both GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility through hash-encrypted SBOM verification and VEX generation, eliminating the friction of email-based component tracking. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability remediation workflows or if you need tight integration with your existing SCA tool beyond Labrador's own scanner; it's strong on supply chain transparency but assumes you have scanning and triage handled elsewhere.