KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..

Sn1per Sn1per: Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning. built by Sn1perSecurity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for CVEs, Asset discovery for subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames, Internal and external attack surface coverage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.