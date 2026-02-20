KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..

Muscope CYSR: Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Numerical cybersecurity rating score on a scale of 0 to 100, Five-tier risk classification (Bad, Poor, Fair, Good, Excellent), Attack surface analysis covering all organizational assets and their relationships..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.