Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Komiser is a free cloud security posture management tool. Selefra is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure who need to cut through cost waste before tackling security posture will find Komiser's open-source approach refreshing; the 4,080 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who distrust vendor lock-in. It excels at the governance layer of NIST CSF 2.0, surfacing resource misconfigurations and sprawl across AWS, GCP, and Azure in one dashboard. Skip Komiser if you need deep security analytics or compliance reporting; it's a resource auditor first, and the free pricing means limited support for complex remediation workflows at scale.
DevOps-first security teams who want to codify cloud compliance without vendor lock-in should start with Selefra; its SQL-based policy engine lets you write once and run across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 20+ SaaS platforms without relearning a proprietary language. The open-source model with 542 GitHub stars means you're not paying per account or per cloud, and GPT integration actually works for converting compliance frameworks into executable policies rather than serving as marketing theater. Skip this if your org needs managed services, pre-built industry benchmarks out of the box, or remediation automation; Selefra assumes you'll build policies and handle response workflows yourself.
Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform.
An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments.
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Common questions about comparing Komiser vs Selefra for your cloud security posture management needs.
Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..
Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Komiser is open-source with 4,080 GitHub stars. Selefra is open-source with 542 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Komiser and Selefra serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, Open Source, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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