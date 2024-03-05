Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..

Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.