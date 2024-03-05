Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..

Scout Suite: Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.