Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Komiser is a free cloud security posture management tool. Scout Suite is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure who need to cut through cost waste before tackling security posture will find Komiser's open-source approach refreshing; the 4,080 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who distrust vendor lock-in. It excels at the governance layer of NIST CSF 2.0, surfacing resource misconfigurations and sprawl across AWS, GCP, and Azure in one dashboard. Skip Komiser if you need deep security analytics or compliance reporting; it's a resource auditor first, and the free pricing means limited support for complex remediation workflows at scale.
Security teams with limited budgets who need fast visibility into misconfigured cloud resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP should start with Scout Suite; its open source model means zero licensing friction and the ability to run audits on your own infrastructure immediately. The 7,500-plus GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners who've validated its API-based enumeration logic. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or remediation workflows; Scout Suite excels at point-in-time assessment and leaves the response layer to you.
Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform.
Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Komiser vs Scout Suite for your cloud security posture management needs.
Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..
Scout Suite: Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Komiser is open-source with 4,080 GitHub stars. Scout Suite is open-source with 7,573 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Komiser and Scout Suite serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, Open Source, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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