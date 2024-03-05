Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..

Prowler: Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.