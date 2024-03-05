Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Komiser is a free cloud security posture management tool. Prowler is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure who need to cut through cost waste before tackling security posture will find Komiser's open-source approach refreshing; the 4,080 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who distrust vendor lock-in. It excels at the governance layer of NIST CSF 2.0, surfacing resource misconfigurations and sprawl across AWS, GCP, and Azure in one dashboard. Skip Komiser if you need deep security analytics or compliance reporting; it's a resource auditor first, and the free pricing means limited support for complex remediation workflows at scale.
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a budget should start with Prowler because it catches configuration drift and compliance gaps across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without vendor lock-in or licensing costs. The 12,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contributions that keep compliance checks current; AWS CIS Foundations and PCI DSS mappings are particularly mature. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on active threats or CSPM + vulnerability management bundled together; Prowler excels at posture assessment but won't replace your runtime detection layer.
Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform.
Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments.
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Common questions about comparing Komiser vs Prowler for your cloud security posture management needs.
Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..
Prowler: Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Komiser is open-source with 4,080 GitHub stars. Prowler is open-source with 12,074 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Komiser and Prowler serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, Open Source, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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