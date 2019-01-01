Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Komiser is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure who need to cut through cost waste before tackling security posture will find Komiser's open-source approach refreshing; the 4,080 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who distrust vendor lock-in. It excels at the governance layer of NIST CSF 2.0, surfacing resource misconfigurations and sprawl across AWS, GCP, and Azure in one dashboard. Skip Komiser if you need deep security analytics or compliance reporting; it's a resource auditor first, and the free pricing means limited support for complex remediation workflows at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Komiser vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Komiser is open-source with 4,080 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Komiser and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure. Key differences: Komiser is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Komiser is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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