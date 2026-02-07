Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kobil mSecure is a commercial mobile app security tool by kobil. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting high-value mobile users from financial fraud and account takeover will get the most from Kobil mSecure, particularly its device binding that locks sessions to specific hardware rather than just verifying the user. The platform covers PR.AA and PR.PS across authentication, tamper detection, and continuous runtime monitoring, with jailbreak detection and behavioral analysis that catch compromised devices most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization needs SDK-free monitoring or cloud app protection; mSecure is device-centric and requires integration into your mobile apps.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence
Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
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Common questions about comparing Kobil mSecure vs NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence for your mobile app security needs.
Kobil mSecure: AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection. built by kobil. Core capabilities include Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kobil mSecure differentiates with Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence differentiates with Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API.
Kobil mSecure is developed by kobil. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kobil mSecure and NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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