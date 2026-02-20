Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..

Kobil mSecure: AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection. built by kobil. Core capabilities include Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.