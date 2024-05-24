CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Kiam vs OpenIAM

Kiam

Kiam

Kiam is a Kubernetes agent that allows Pods to assume AWS IAM roles, though it is being deprecated in favor of AWS' official IAM roles for Service Accounts solution.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
OpenIAM

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Kiam
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
1,147
Last Commit
Oct 2023
Use Cases & Capabilities
Kubernetes
IAM
Kubernetes Security
Cloud Security
Container Security
Access Control
Identity And Access Management
AWS
AWS IAM
Integration
PAM
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
Kiam vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Kiam and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Kiam: Kiam is a Kubernetes agent that allows Pods to assume AWS IAM roles, though it is being deprecated in favor of AWS' official IAM roles for Service Accounts solution.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Kiam vs OpenIAM?

Kiam, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Kiam Kiam is a Kubernetes agent that allows Pods to assume AWS IAM roles, though it is being deprecated i. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Kiam vs OpenIAM?

The choice between Kiam vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Kiam is free to use, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Kiam vs OpenIAM?

Kiam is Free, OpenIAM is Free. Kiam offers a free tier or is completely free to use. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Kiam a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, Kiam can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Kiam and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Kiam and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

