Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Key Vault is a free key management tool. SOPS is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams already committed to Azure will find Key Vault's native integration and zero cost the obvious choice for secrets management at scale. It meets FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification and integrates directly with Azure's identity layer, eliminating the friction of third-party credential sync. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds and you need a vendor-agnostic secrets engine; Key Vault's Azure-first design means non-Azure workloads end up as second-class citizens in your rotation workflows.
DevOps and platform teams managing secrets across multi-cloud deployments should pick SOPS because it treats encryption as infrastructure code rather than a separate workflow, letting you version-control encrypted files alongside application config. With 21,184 GitHub stars and native integrations to AWS KMS, GCP KMS, and Azure Key Vault, it's the de facto standard for teams already committed to declarative infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs centralized secrets management with access controls and audit logs; SOPS is a file-level encryption tool, not a secrets vault.
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
SOPS is an encrypted file editor that supports multiple formats and integrates with various key management services including AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP.
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Common questions about comparing Key Vault vs SOPS for your key management needs.
Key Vault: Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets..
SOPS: SOPS is an encrypted file editor that supports multiple formats and integrates with various key management services including AWS KMS, GCP KMS, Azure Key Vault, age, and PGP..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Key Vault and SOPS serve similar Key Management use cases: both cover Azure, Secrets Management. Key differences: SOPS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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