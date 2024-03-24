Teams already committed to Azure will find Key Vault's native integration and zero cost the obvious choice for secrets management at scale. It meets FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification and integrates directly with Azure's identity layer, eliminating the friction of third-party credential sync. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds and you need a vendor-agnostic secrets engine; Key Vault's Azure-first design means non-Azure workloads end up as second-class citizens in your rotation workflows.

SOPS

DevOps and platform teams managing secrets across multi-cloud deployments should pick SOPS because it treats encryption as infrastructure code rather than a separate workflow, letting you version-control encrypted files alongside application config. With 21,184 GitHub stars and native integrations to AWS KMS, GCP KMS, and Azure Key Vault, it's the de facto standard for teams already committed to declarative infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs centralized secrets management with access controls and audit logs; SOPS is a file-level encryption tool, not a secrets vault.