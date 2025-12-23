Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KELA Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams that need visibility into dark web threats targeting their specific assets will find KELA Monitor's real-time alerts and compromised account detection genuinely useful for plugging gaps that traditional monitoring misses. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM thoroughly, meaning it handles asset inventory and continuous threat surface surveillance well; where it falls short is post-incident response and remediation automation, so you're getting detection and intelligence, not orchestration. Not the right fit if your priority is integrating threat intel into existing SIEM workflows or automating response playbooks; KELA Monitor is built for organizations that need a dedicated dark web watch service with clean intelligence reports, not a platform that replaces your SOC tooling.
Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing KELA Monitor vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
KELA Monitor: Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KELA Monitor differentiates with Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
KELA Monitor is developed by KELA. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KELA Monitor and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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