Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KELA Identity Guard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for credential compromise response will get the most from KELA Identity Guard because it monitors infostealer logs and dark web marketplaces in real time, catching exposed credentials hours before attackers weaponize them at scale. The tool covers ID.AM asset discovery across domains, IPs, and SaaS applications while feeding DE.CM continuous monitoring directly into automated remediation playbooks for password resets and MFA enforcement, which shrinks response time from days to minutes. Skip this if your organization needs broader threat intelligence beyond identity compromise or runs primarily on-premises infrastructure; KELA's strength is depth in credential monitoring, not width across threat types.
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing KELA Identity Guard vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
KELA Identity Guard: Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KELA Identity Guard differentiates with Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
KELA Identity Guard is developed by KELA. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KELA Identity Guard and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Fraud Detection, Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox