Kaseya 365 Endpoint

Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Kaseya 365 Endpoint's bundled RMM, EDR, and MDR with 24/7 SOC coverage, which cuts the typical "tool sprawl" tax on staffing and integration. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across Protect, Detect, and Respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Skip this if your organization needs best-in-breed EDR that outperforms dedicated point solutions or if you lack the IT ops maturity to sustain cross-product automation; Kaseya's integration advantage only pays off with disciplined deployment.