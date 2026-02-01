Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Kaseya 365 Endpoint is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. ThreatDown Endpoint Protection is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Kaseya 365 Endpoint's bundled RMM, EDR, and MDR with 24/7 SOC coverage, which cuts the typical "tool sprawl" tax on staffing and integration. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across Protect, Detect, and Respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Skip this if your organization needs best-in-breed EDR that outperforms dedicated point solutions or if you lack the IT ops maturity to sustain cross-product automation; Kaseya's integration advantage only pays off with disciplined deployment.
ThreatDown Endpoint Protection
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should choose ThreatDown Endpoint Protection for its ransomware rollback capability, which actually restores encrypted files without negotiating with attackers or rebuilding systems. The lightweight agent deploys in minutes and the multi-tenant console lets one person manage protection across dozens of endpoints. Skip this if you need deep forensic telemetry for incident investigation; ThreatDown's strength is prevention and recovery, not the post-breach analysis that larger security operations demand.
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
Multi-layered endpoint protection with next-gen AV and ransomware rollback
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Common questions about comparing Kaseya 365 Endpoint vs ThreatDown Endpoint Protection for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Kaseya 365 Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection..
ThreatDown Endpoint Protection: Multi-layered endpoint protection with next-gen AV and ransomware rollback. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Next-generation antivirus, Multi-layered threat protection, Ransomware rollback..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kaseya 365 Endpoint differentiates with Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection. ThreatDown Endpoint Protection differentiates with Next-generation antivirus, Multi-layered threat protection, Ransomware rollback.
Kaseya 365 Endpoint is developed by Kaseya. ThreatDown Endpoint Protection is developed by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kaseya 365 Endpoint and ThreatDown Endpoint Protection serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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