Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts..

StealthMole Credential Protection: Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout)..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.