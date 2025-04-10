JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..

Netcraft Threat Detection & Domain Takedown Platform: Automated threat detection and domain takedown platform for brand protection. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include AI-based threat detection for 100+ attack types, 250+ proxies for detecting geo-blocked and cloaked threats, Fraudcast automated blocking across platforms and browsers..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.