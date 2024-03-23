Java Vulnerable

Security training leads and developers who need hands-on labs for teaching OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities should use Java Vulnerable; it's free and removes the friction of building your own deliberately vulnerable app from scratch. With 271 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven enough for classroom and internal bootcamp use. Skip this if your team needs a managed SaaS platform with progress tracking and compliance reporting; Java Vulnerable is a raw codebase you'll need to host and monitor yourself.