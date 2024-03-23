Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Java Vulnerable is a free secure code training tool. WebGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security training leads and developers who need hands-on labs for teaching OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities should use Java Vulnerable; it's free and removes the friction of building your own deliberately vulnerable app from scratch. With 271 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven enough for classroom and internal bootcamp use. Skip this if your team needs a managed SaaS platform with progress tracking and compliance reporting; Java Vulnerable is a raw codebase you'll need to host and monitor yourself.
Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.
A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Java Vulnerable vs WebGoat for your secure code training needs.
Java Vulnerable: A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities..
WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Java Vulnerable is open-source with 271 GitHub stars. WebGoat is open-source with 9,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Java Vulnerable and WebGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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