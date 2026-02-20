Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating mobile compromise at scale need iVerify Threat Hunter IR because it detects zero-click spyware and sophisticated exploits that traditional mobile MDM misses, including known threats like NSO Pegasus. The platform's behavioral anomaly detection across apps, OS processes, and device activity maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, giving you forensic-grade visibility into active threats rather than just policy violations. Skip this if your organization treats mobile as a compliance checkbox; this tool is built for teams that assume devices are already targeted and need to know what's actually running. Security teams hunting lateral movement and insider threats inside their own networks will get the most from Nebulock, since its behavioral baselining actually catches credential misuse and anomalous account activity that signature-based detection misses. The platform's multi-threaded AI agents run parallel investigations across normalized data sources, which matters when you're trying to stitch together a compromise timeline from logs that don't naturally talk to each other. Skip this if you need broad threat detection across your entire stack; Nebulock is deliberately focused on post-breach hunting and response, not prevention.