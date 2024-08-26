Akamai Hunt: Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Managed threat hunting service with expert security team, Real-time threat detection using machine learning and AI, Context-rich threat intelligence from global Akamai data..

iVerify Threat Hunter IR: Mobile threat hunting & IR platform detecting spyware, exploits, and anomalies. built by iVerify. Core capabilities include Behavioral threat hunting using heuristics, diagnostic logs, and process metadata, Detection of known spyware including NSO Pegasus and Cytrox Predator, Jailbreak application detection..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.