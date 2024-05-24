Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller vs Safing Portmaster

Choosing between Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller and Safing Portmaster for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt.

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.