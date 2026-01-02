Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in shadow assets will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for Discovery because it actually normalizes hardware and software inventory across passive and active scans instead of dumping raw data into your lap. The tool covers NIST ID.AM asset management directly, which matters when your CMDB is stale and you need a single source of truth before you can do anything else in your security program. Skip this if your organization is small enough that manual spreadsheets work or if you need discovery that also handles vulnerability assessment in one platform; Ivanti deliberately stops at inventory and dependency mapping.
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for Discovery vs Lansweeper for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery differentiates with Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization. Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is developed by Ivanti. Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery and Lansweeper serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox