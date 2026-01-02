Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..

Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.