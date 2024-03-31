Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
IronBee is a free dynamic application security testing tool. ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building custom web application firewalls or integrating security directly into their deployment pipeline should evaluate IronBee for its sensor-based detection and prevention architecture, which gives you fine-grained control over request inspection without the licensing overhead of commercial WAF platforms. The open source foundation with 303 GitHub stars means you're not locked into vendor roadmaps, though you'll need engineering bandwidth to maintain and extend the codebase yourself. Skip this if your organization lacks the developer resources to configure and tune detection rules; IronBee demands hands-on tuning rather than out-of-the-box protection.
AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines and developers who want to shift security left should start with ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy; it's free, integrates natively into CI/CD, and the 14,000+ GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption in resource-constrained shops. You'll catch common OWASP Top 10 issues in automated scans, but expect to pair it with manual testing and API-specific tools for complex authentication flows. Skip this if you need enterprise support contracts, out-of-the-box compliance reporting, or deep JavaScript framework analysis without significant tuning.
IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities.
ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing IronBee vs ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy for your dynamic application security testing needs.
IronBee: IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities..
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy: ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
IronBee is open-source with 303 GitHub stars. ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is open-source with 14,060 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
IronBee and ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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