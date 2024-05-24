IRIS-SOAR vs Radiant Agentic AI

Choosing between IRIS-SOAR and Radiant Agentic AI for your security orchestration automation and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

IRIS-SOAR: IRIS-SOAR is a Python-based modular SOAR platform that automates security incident response workflows and integrates with DFIR-IRIS for enhanced digital forensics operations.

Radiant Agentic AI: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging