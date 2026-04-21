IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API: API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring. built by IPASIS. Core capabilities include IP address reputation and geolocation lookup, VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting provider detection, AI provider and known crawler identification..

Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs: Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols. built by Retarus. Core capabilities include SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.