Invigrid Intelligent Cloud: Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning. built by Invi Grid. Core capabilities include No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning..

Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.