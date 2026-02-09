Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Invi Grid. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping cloud infrastructure faster than security can audit will find real value in Invigrid Intelligent Cloud's ability to enforce policy and compliance at provisioning time rather than after deployment. The no-code automation covers multi-cloud environments and handles both AI and traditional infrastructure, which matters when your teams are already fragmented across AWS, Azure, and GCP. This tool prioritizes prevention over remediation, making it strongest for organizations that can redesign their provisioning workflows; it's a poor fit if you need to bolt security onto infrastructure that's already live and chaotic.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Invigrid Intelligent Cloud vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud: Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning. built by Invi Grid. Core capabilities include No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud differentiates with No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is developed by Invi Grid. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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