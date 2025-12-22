Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Invi Grid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping cloud infrastructure faster than security can audit will find real value in Invigrid Intelligent Cloud's ability to enforce policy and compliance at provisioning time rather than after deployment. The no-code automation covers multi-cloud environments and handles both AI and traditional infrastructure, which matters when your teams are already fragmented across AWS, Azure, and GCP. This tool prioritizes prevention over remediation, making it strongest for organizations that can redesign their provisioning workflows; it's a poor fit if you need to bolt security onto infrastructure that's already live and chaotic.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Invigrid Intelligent Cloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud: Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning. built by Invi Grid. Core capabilities include No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud differentiates with No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is developed by Invi Grid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Invigrid Intelligent Cloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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