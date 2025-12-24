Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Invicti. Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Invicti Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to cut through SCA alert noise will find real value in Invicti's proof-based validation, which confirms exploitable vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy instead of forcing you to triage hundreds of false positives. The static-and-dynamic combination catches both known components in your codebase and what actually runs at runtime, which matters when transitive dependencies hide the real attack surface. Skip this if your primary concern is license compliance over vulnerability exploitation; the tool prioritizes exploitability scoring and remediation guidance over broad license catalog coverage.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
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Common questions about comparing Invicti Software Composition Analysis vs Labrador SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats..
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats. Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis is developed by Invicti. Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis integrates with Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Jira and 3 more. Labrador SCA integrates with AWS Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis and Labrador SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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