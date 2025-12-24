Invicti Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats..

Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.