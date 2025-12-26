Short answer

SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented on-premises, cloud, and application infrastructure will get the most from Intruder because it actually finds what you've forgotten about: exposed databases, orphaned admin panels, and new services that never made it into your asset inventory. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across hybrid environments simultaneously, and GregAI handles remediation workflows so your team isn't drowning in scan output. Skip this if you need deep API-level CSPM controls or if your estate is purely SaaS; Intruder's strength is breadth of discovery rather than depth of configuration compliance. Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated vulnerability management programs should start with RoboShadow; its one-click remediation through integrated RMM actually closes findings instead of just reporting them. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and RS.MI incident mitigation across internal and external surfaces, backed by integrations with Active Directory and Microsoft's ecosystem that most smaller shops already run. Skip this if you need deep threat intelligence feeds or advanced persistent threat hunting; RoboShadow is built for speed and simplicity over investigative depth.