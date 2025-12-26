Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Intruder is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Intruder. RoboShadow is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by RoboShadow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented on-premises, cloud, and application infrastructure will get the most from Intruder because it actually finds what you've forgotten about: exposed databases, orphaned admin panels, and new services that never made it into your asset inventory. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across hybrid environments simultaneously, and GregAI handles remediation workflows so your team isn't drowning in scan output. Skip this if you need deep API-level CSPM controls or if your estate is purely SaaS; Intruder's strength is breadth of discovery rather than depth of configuration compliance. Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated vulnerability management programs should start with RoboShadow; its one-click remediation through integrated RMM actually closes findings instead of just reporting them. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and RS.MI incident mitigation across internal and external surfaces, backed by integrations with Active Directory and Microsoft's ecosystem that most smaller shops already run. Skip this if you need deep threat intelligence feeds or advanced persistent threat hunting; RoboShadow is built for speed and simplicity over investigative depth.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented on-premises, cloud, and application infrastructure will get the most from Intruder because it actually finds what you've forgotten about: exposed databases, orphaned admin panels, and new services that never made it into your asset inventory. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across hybrid environments simultaneously, and GregAI handles remediation workflows so your team isn't drowning in scan output. Skip this if you need deep API-level CSPM controls or if your estate is purely SaaS; Intruder's strength is breadth of discovery rather than depth of configuration compliance.
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated vulnerability management programs should start with RoboShadow; its one-click remediation through integrated RMM actually closes findings instead of just reporting them. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and RS.MI incident mitigation across internal and external surfaces, backed by integrations with Active Directory and Microsoft's ecosystem that most smaller shops already run. Skip this if you need deep threat intelligence feeds or advanced persistent threat hunting; RoboShadow is built for speed and simplicity over investigative depth.
Automated vulnerability scanning platform for on-prem, cloud, and apps
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
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Common questions about comparing Intruder vs RoboShadow for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Intruder: Automated vulnerability scanning platform for on-prem, cloud, and apps. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning across on-premises, cloud, and applications, Emerging threat scanning within hours of new vulnerabilities, Attack surface discovery for exposed databases and admin panels..
RoboShadow: Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Intruder differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning across on-premises, cloud, and applications, Emerging threat scanning within hours of new vulnerabilities, Attack surface discovery for exposed databases and admin panels. RoboShadow differentiates with Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test.
Intruder is developed by Intruder. RoboShadow is developed by RoboShadow. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Intruder integrates with Drata, Vanta, Jira, Slack, GitLab and 4 more. RoboShadow integrates with Shodan, NMAP, Active Directory, Azure AD, Microsoft 365 and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Intruder and RoboShadow serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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