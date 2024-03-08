Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
IntelligenceX is a free digital risk protection tool. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
I need to flag an issue with the data provided. The tool summary describes Nessus (a vulnerability scanner), but the tool name is IntelligenceX (a dark web and threat intelligence platform). These are fundamentally different products in different categories. IntelligenceX is a digital risk protection tool focused on monitoring dark web, paste sites, and leaked data. Nessus is a vulnerability scanner. I cannot write an accurate buyer verdict without clarification on which product this is actually for. Could you confirm: Is this verdict for IntelligenceX (threat intelligence/dark web monitoring) or Nessus (vulnerability scanning)?
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing IntelligenceX vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
IntelligenceX: Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
IntelligenceX and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: IntelligenceX is Free while PhishEye is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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