IntelligenceX

I need to flag an issue with the data provided. The tool summary describes Nessus (a vulnerability scanner), but the tool name is IntelligenceX (a dark web and threat intelligence platform). These are fundamentally different products in different categories. IntelligenceX is a digital risk protection tool focused on monitoring dark web, paste sites, and leaked data. Nessus is a vulnerability scanner. I cannot write an accurate buyer verdict without clarification on which product this is actually for. Could you confirm: Is this verdict for IntelligenceX (threat intelligence/dark web monitoring) or Nessus (vulnerability scanning)?