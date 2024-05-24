InsightConnect Plugins vs Radiant Agentic AI

Choosing between InsightConnect Plugins and Radiant Agentic AI for your security orchestration automation and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

InsightConnect Plugins: An open source repository of plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect that enables security orchestration and automation through integrations with various security tools and services.

Radiant Agentic AI: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging