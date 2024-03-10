Short answer

Security leaders building awareness programs from scratch should start with Infosec Boot Camps for its live instructor-led sessions, which close the engagement gap that pre-recorded content consistently fails to address. The platform offers both synchronous and on-demand tracks across all skill levels, meaning you can scale training without hiring a dedicated awareness team. Skip this if your organization already has a mature internal training program or needs deep compliance-specific curriculum; Infosec's strength is breadth and accessibility, not specialized tracks for healthcare or financial services verticals. SMBs and mid-market companies struggling to move security awareness beyond compliance checkbox training will see measurable lift from OutThink CyberIQ's leaderboard-driven engagement model; the gamification actually works because peer visibility and weekly rankings create sustained participation where traditional modules fail. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT awareness requirements and integrates with Slack and Teams, so nudges reach people where they already work rather than requiring a separate login. Skip this if your organization needs phishing simulation with backend threat intelligence or deep policy audit trails; OutThink prioritizes behavioral engagement over forensic depth.