Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Infosec Boot Camps is a free cyber range training tool. OutThink CyberIQ is a commercial security awareness training tool by OutThink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security leaders building awareness programs from scratch should start with Infosec Boot Camps for its live instructor-led sessions, which close the engagement gap that pre-recorded content consistently fails to address. The platform offers both synchronous and on-demand tracks across all skill levels, meaning you can scale training without hiring a dedicated awareness team. Skip this if your organization already has a mature internal training program or needs deep compliance-specific curriculum; Infosec's strength is breadth and accessibility, not specialized tracks for healthcare or financial services verticals. SMBs and mid-market companies struggling to move security awareness beyond compliance checkbox training will see measurable lift from OutThink CyberIQ's leaderboard-driven engagement model; the gamification actually works because peer visibility and weekly rankings create sustained participation where traditional modules fail. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT awareness requirements and integrates with Slack and Teams, so nudges reach people where they already work rather than requiring a separate login. Skip this if your organization needs phishing simulation with backend threat intelligence or deep policy audit trails; OutThink prioritizes behavioral engagement over forensic depth.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders building awareness programs from scratch should start with Infosec Boot Camps for its live instructor-led sessions, which close the engagement gap that pre-recorded content consistently fails to address. The platform offers both synchronous and on-demand tracks across all skill levels, meaning you can scale training without hiring a dedicated awareness team. Skip this if your organization already has a mature internal training program or needs deep compliance-specific curriculum; Infosec's strength is breadth and accessibility, not specialized tracks for healthcare or financial services verticals.
SMBs and mid-market companies struggling to move security awareness beyond compliance checkbox training will see measurable lift from OutThink CyberIQ's leaderboard-driven engagement model; the gamification actually works because peer visibility and weekly rankings create sustained participation where traditional modules fail. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT awareness requirements and integrates with Slack and Teams, so nudges reach people where they already work rather than requiring a separate login. Skip this if your organization needs phishing simulation with backend threat intelligence or deep policy audit trails; OutThink prioritizes behavioral engagement over forensic depth.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Infosec Boot Camps vs OutThink CyberIQ for your cyber range training needs.
Infosec Boot Camps: Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels..
OutThink CyberIQ: Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Real-time leaderboards for team and organizational rankings, Dynamic point system based on individual engagement, Badge-based skill development and achievements..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Infosec Boot Camps and OutThink CyberIQ serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases. Key differences: Infosec Boot Camps is Free while OutThink CyberIQ is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox