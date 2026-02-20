Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Infosec Boot Camps is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Security leaders building awareness programs from scratch should start with Infosec Boot Camps for its live instructor-led sessions, which close the engagement gap that pre-recorded content consistently fails to address. The platform offers both synchronous and on-demand tracks across all skill levels, meaning you can scale training without hiring a dedicated awareness team. Skip this if your organization already has a mature internal training program or needs deep compliance-specific curriculum; Infosec's strength is breadth and accessibility, not specialized tracks for healthcare or financial services verticals.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Infosec Boot Camps for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Infosec Boot Camps: Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Infosec Boot Camps serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools. Key differences: ACI Learning Skill Labs is Commercial while Infosec Boot Camps is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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