Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Infoblox. Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud infrastructure will value Infoblox Universal Asset Insights most for surfacing the assets security teams don't know exist, particularly zombie devices and unregistered IoT/OT endpoints that create blind spots. The tool's DNS and DHCP integration means you're discovering assets through network behavior rather than agent-dependent scanning, catching things that hide from traditional vulnerability management tools. Skip this if your environment is single-cloud or mostly SaaS; the real payoff comes when you're managing on-premises legacy systems alongside AWS and Azure simultaneously.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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Common questions about comparing Infoblox Universal Asset Insights vs Redjack Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights differentiates with Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM. Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is developed by Infoblox. Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights and Redjack Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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