Infection Monkey

Security teams in mid-market organizations with fragmented detection tools will get the most from Infection Monkey because it actually executes lateral movement paths your network allows, forcing you to fix what monitoring alone won't catch. The tool's 6,975 GitHub stars and free model mean you get community-tested propagation logic without licensing friction to run it across your data center. Skip this if you need guided remediation workflows or integration with your existing SIEM; Infection Monkey surfaces the problem clearly but leaves the response architecture to you.