Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Indusface. VIRTIS is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by VIRTIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for its managed SOC and autonomous remediation engine, which handles both discovery and patching without requiring expert tuning. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 areas across identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset management for organizations managing sprawling API and web application inventories. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or require on-premises deployment; AppTrana is cloud-native and optimized for outsourced security operations, not for teams building internal detection workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against coordinated attacks will get the most from VIRTIS. The platform bundles WAF, DDoS, bot management, and API security in a cloud-native stack that doesn't require you to stitch together separate vendors, and its continuous monitoring capabilities (DE.CM) catch account takeovers and anomalies in real time. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability remediation over prevention; VIRTIS is built to stop threats in flight, not patch them upstream.
AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS
Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform vs VIRTIS for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform: AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply)..
VIRTIS: Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by VIRTIS. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform differentiates with Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply). VIRTIS differentiates with Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is developed by Indusface. VIRTIS is developed by VIRTIS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform and VIRTIS serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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