Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform

SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for its managed SOC and autonomous remediation engine, which handles both discovery and patching without requiring expert tuning. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 areas across identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset management for organizations managing sprawling API and web application inventories. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or require on-premises deployment; AppTrana is cloud-native and optimized for outsourced security operations, not for teams building internal detection workflows.