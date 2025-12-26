Imperva Advanced Bot Protection: Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Multi-layered bot detection analyzing 700+ dimensions, Protection against all OWASP 21 Automated Threats, Machine learning-based behavior analysis..

Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..

Both serve the Bot Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.