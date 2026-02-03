Impart: Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine..

VIRTIS: Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by VIRTIS. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.