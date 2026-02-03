Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Impart is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Impart Security. VIRTIS is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by VIRTIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs and LLM applications in cloud environments should adopt Impart Security's agent-based firewall when sub-10ms latency and AI-driven rule generation matter more than manual tuning. The inline WASM engine with canary validation lets you block threats without the testing debt that kills most runtime firewall deployments. Skip this if you need a single platform covering network segmentation, identity, and application protection; Impart owns the API protection layer and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against coordinated attacks will get the most from VIRTIS. The platform bundles WAF, DDoS, bot management, and API security in a cloud-native stack that doesn't require you to stitch together separate vendors, and its continuous monitoring capabilities (DE.CM) catch account takeovers and anomalies in real time. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability remediation over prevention; VIRTIS is built to stop threats in flight, not patch them upstream.
Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules
Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Impart vs VIRTIS for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Impart: Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine..
VIRTIS: Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by VIRTIS. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Impart differentiates with Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine. VIRTIS differentiates with Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security.
Impart is developed by Impart Security. VIRTIS is developed by VIRTIS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Impart and VIRTIS serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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