Ilantus Identity Management Solutions vs OpenIAM

IAM solutions provider with Zero Trust security and AI-powered accelerators

Identity Governance and Administration
 Commercial
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Ilantus Identity Management Solutions
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Ilantus
Headquarters
Dallas, Texas, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
Access Management
Automation
Behavioral Analysis
Compliance
IAM
Identity And Access Management
Zero Trust
Integration
PAM
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

User Reviews

Ilantus Identity Management Solutions vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Ilantus Identity Management Solutions and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Ilantus Identity Management Solutions: IAM solutions provider with Zero Trust security and AI-powered accelerators

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Ilantus Identity Management Solutions vs OpenIAM?

Ilantus Identity Management Solutions, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Ilantus Identity Management Solutions IAM solutions provider with Zero Trust security and AI-powered accelerators. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Ilantus Identity Management Solutions vs OpenIAM?

The choice between Ilantus Identity Management Solutions vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Ilantus Identity Management Solutions is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Ilantus Identity Management Solutions vs OpenIAM?

Ilantus Identity Management Solutions is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Ilantus Identity Management Solutions a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, Ilantus Identity Management Solutions can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Ilantus Identity Management Solutions and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Ilantus Identity Management Solutions and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

