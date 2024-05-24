IDECSI Permission Explorer vs OpenIAM

Choosing between IDECSI Permission Explorer and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

IDECSI Permission Explorer: Permission analysis and supervision tool for Microsoft 365 and file servers

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.