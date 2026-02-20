ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..

Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.