Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ID Agent Dark Web ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ID Agent. Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need dark web monitoring that actually finds compromised credentials before attackers weaponize them, and ID Agent Dark Web ID covers the full attack surface: domains, IP addresses, email, and 640,000+ botnets scanned across markets, dumps, forums, and IRC channels around the clock. The 24/7 human-plus-machine monitoring with automated alerting and native PSA integration means your SOC doesn't manually hunt signals across disconnected tools. Skip this if you need supply chain risk visibility as part of the base product; that's an add-on, and the vendor's small headcount means response speed on custom integrations won't match larger players.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies protecting against credential theft will value Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring for its 24/7/365 automated scanning that catches stolen employee credentials before attackers weaponize them, cutting investigation time on breach notifications. The tool's strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring means alerts arrive in hours, not weeks, which matters when your team lacks a dedicated threat intel analyst. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC already ingesting dark web feeds through SIEM integrations or if you need cross-platform data breach monitoring beyond credentials; Kaseya focuses narrowly on dark web credential exposure, not surface web or third-party vendor breaches.
Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure.
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Common questions about comparing ID Agent Dark Web ID vs Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ID Agent Dark Web ID differentiates with 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets. Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts.
ID Agent Dark Web ID is developed by ID Agent. Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ID Agent Dark Web ID and Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Alerting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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