IAM Zero detects identity and access management issues and automatically suggests least-privilege policies by analyzing application errors and access patterns in cloud environments.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
IAM Zero
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
259
Last Commit
Oct 2021
Use Cases & Capabilities
Security Automation
IAM
Automation
Cloud Security
Least Privilege
Policy
Access Control
Identity And Access Management
Cloud
AWS
Integration
PAM
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between IAM Zero vs OpenIAM?

IAM Zero, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. IAM Zero IAM Zero detects identity and access management issues and automatically suggests least-privilege po. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: IAM Zero vs OpenIAM?

The choice between IAM Zero vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. IAM Zero is free to use, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between IAM Zero vs OpenIAM?

IAM Zero is Free, OpenIAM is Free. IAM Zero offers a free tier or is completely free to use. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is IAM Zero a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, IAM Zero can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can IAM Zero and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, IAM Zero and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

