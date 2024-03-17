Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
iam-lint is a free cloud security posture management tool. s3tk is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams automating IAM policy review in CI/CD pipelines will get real value from iam-lint because it catches overpermissioned policies before they reach AWS, not after deployment. The tool runs free as a GitHub action with configurable severity rules, making it practical for squads that want shift-left IAM governance without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or dynamic entitlement review; iam-lint is AWS-only and static-analysis-only, best suited to developers who own their own IAM definitions.
DevOps and security teams running S3-heavy AWS environments will get immediate value from s3tk because it's free, open-source, and requires no agent deployment or cloud integration,just point it at your buckets. The 461 GitHub stars and zero setup friction mean you can scan your entire S3 estate for misconfigurations, overpermissioned ACLs, and unencrypted data in minutes, not weeks. Skip this if you need continuous runtime monitoring or policy enforcement across your broader cloud infrastructure; s3tk is a scanner, not a guard rail, and works best as part of a larger CSPM rather than a replacement for one.
A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules.
A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing iam-lint vs s3tk for your cloud security posture management needs.
iam-lint: A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules..
s3tk: A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
iam-lint and s3tk serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Scanning, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox