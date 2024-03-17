Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
iam-lint is a free cloud security posture management tool. ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is a free cloud security posture management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams automating IAM policy review in CI/CD pipelines will get real value from iam-lint because it catches overpermissioned policies before they reach AWS, not after deployment. The tool runs free as a GitHub action with configurable severity rules, making it practical for squads that want shift-left IAM governance without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or dynamic entitlement review; iam-lint is AWS-only and static-analysis-only, best suited to developers who own their own IAM definitions.
Teams managing multi-cloud storage configurations across AWS, Azure, and GCP on a shoestring budget should start here; ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test catches bucket misconfigurations and overpermissioned access that cost organizations millions in breaches, and it costs nothing. The free model means you can scan all three clouds without procurement friction or vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or automated remediation workflows; this is a point-in-time scanner for teams that can act on findings manually or feed results into separate orchestration tools.
A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules.
Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
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Common questions about comparing iam-lint vs ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test for your cloud security posture management needs.
iam-lint: A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules..
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test: Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
iam-lint and ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Security Scanning. Key differences: iam-lint is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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