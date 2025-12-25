Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is a free cloud security posture management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Teams managing multi-cloud storage configurations across AWS, Azure, and GCP on a shoestring budget should start here; ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test catches bucket misconfigurations and overpermissioned access that cost organizations millions in breaches, and it costs nothing. The free model means you can scan all three clouds without procurement friction or vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or automated remediation workflows; this is a point-in-time scanner for teams that can act on findings manually or feed results into separate orchestration tools.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test: Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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