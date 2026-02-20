HyperFIDO Bio Security Key: FIDO2 USB security key with fingerprint sensor for biometric MFA. built by Hypersecu Information Systems Inc. Core capabilities include FIDO and FIDO2 protocol support, Built-in fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, USB hardware security key form factor..

Wultra Talisman: PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include FIDO2 authentication support, PSD3 compliance, Hardware-based cryptographic operations..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.