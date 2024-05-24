Huntress Managed Security Platform vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between Huntress Managed Security Platform and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Huntress Managed Security Platform: Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation