HUMAN Transaction Abuse: Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity..

PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.