Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by HitmanPro. Malwarebytes Free Downloads is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security staff should use HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools because it operates standalone, meaning you don't rip out your existing antivirus to deploy it. The tool covers malware, rootkits, keyloggers, and spyware detection in a single agent, with a 30-day free trial that lets you validate effectiveness before commitment. Skip this if your organization needs EDR behavioral analytics or incident response orchestration; HitmanPro prioritizes scanning and removal over continuous asset monitoring and forensics.
Small teams and individual users who need malware removal without budget constraints should start with Malwarebytes Free Downloads; it strips away the bloat of commercial antivirus and delivers fast signature-based scanning plus active ransomware protection across Windows, Mac, and mobile platforms. The free tier includes multi-platform coverage that usually costs elsewhere, and the browser extension blocks ad injection vectors before malware lands. Skip this if your organization needs centralized management, threat hunting, or detection beyond known signatures; Malwarebytes Free is a tactical cleanup tool, not a monitoring platform.
Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities
Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware
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Common questions about comparing HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools vs Malwarebytes Free Downloads for your endpoint protection platform needs.
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools: Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities. built by HitmanPro. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and removal, Virus and trojan detection, Keylogger detection..
Malwarebytes Free Downloads: Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware. built by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, and iOS, Virus and malware scanning and removal, Ransomware protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools differentiates with Malware scanning and removal, Virus and trojan detection, Keylogger detection. Malwarebytes Free Downloads differentiates with Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, and iOS, Virus and malware scanning and removal, Ransomware protection.
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools is developed by HitmanPro. Malwarebytes Free Downloads is developed by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools and Malwarebytes Free Downloads serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Key differences: HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools is Commercial while Malwarebytes Free Downloads is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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