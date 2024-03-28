HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools: Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities. built by HitmanPro. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and removal, Virus and trojan detection, Keylogger detection..

Malwarebytes Free Downloads: Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware. built by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, and iOS, Virus and malware scanning and removal, Ransomware protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.